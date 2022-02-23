Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: City of Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.

Manitoba's new public health orders are set to take effect in the coming weeks, with the removal of vaccination requirements in most settings on March 1, and the end of the mask mandate on March 15.

READ MORE: Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15

The City of Winnipeg said in anticipation of the changes, it is outlining plans that will be put in place.

The city said if proof of vaccination is completely removed from the health orders, the city will remove proof of vaccination from all city facilities and it would also end the mandatory testing program for city employees who have not provided proof of vaccination.

Michael Jack, the city's Chief Administrative Officer, said the city won't know the full details or implications of the changes until the city can see the updated public health orders. He said the city is working closely with civic departments to plan for the changes and their potential impacts on programs, services, and operation.

The city said if the mask mandate is removed by March 15, then it will also remove the mask mandate for all city facilities and on Winnipeg Transit, opting instead to strongly encourage that masks be worn.

"While it would be our preference to maintain a mandatory mask requirement for members of the public independent of the anticipated provincial orders, it’s just not feasible," Jack said in a news release.

"We do not have the resources to properly enforce it, nor do we want to put our employees in potentially confrontational situations."

The city did note that mask requirements will stay in place for city employees, for the, "foreseeable future" and other safety measures, like physical distancing and plexiglass barriers, will stay in place.

More information is expected once the city reviews the new health orders.