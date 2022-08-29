Mask mandate returns to Laurentian University

Students at Laurentian University will have to wear masks in certain places starting later this week.

The Students’ General Association (SGA) at Laurentian said it’s on board with the mandate.

“I’m really, really proud that Laurentian is taking a step forward to protect our students, staff and faculty,” said SGA president Avery Morin.

“Masks will be mandated in instructional spaces so in classrooms and in labs or architect students do studios and then they’ll be strongly encouraged in spaces where you can’t maintain a two-metre distance … so offices and things like that.”

Students told CTV News they have mixed feelings about the mask mandate.

“It’s definitely a little bit frustrating for students especially for me with a smaller group of friends," a first-year student said.

"Trying to meet people … you have to kind of rip off your mask but you don’t want to at the same time. But also for the protection of the profs, too, and I understand that some people are immune compromised and stuff like that.”

“I feel like we shouldn’t have to just because a lot of other schools don’t have to as well like elementary schools and high schools. It’s a little frustrating,” said a third-year student at Laurentian University.

Morin said the vaccination policy at Laurentian University is paused, meaning people don’t need to be vaccinated.

However, it’s being encouraged, which is why the school is offering vaccination clinics once a week.

“Every Wednesday there will be a vaccination clinic in the residence building in the health and wellness office and then the mobile vaccine will be on campus for community members sometimes,” said Morin.

The mask policy will officially be in place on Sept. 1.