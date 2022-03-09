Mask mandate rollback met with mixed emotions

Many are happy to hear the province is dropping most masking mandates on March 21 with the Reopening Act expiring on March 28.

“Oh, I’m happy it’s all over because,” a delighted MaryAnne Ouellette said while pausing to hold back her frustration, “I don’t know what would happen in Canada if it wasn’t.”

Mike Duval, owner of Champions Off-Track Betting on Lauzon Road, is relieved. He says his clientele began returning last week when the QR codes and proof of vaccination mandates were dropped.

“Now they’re finding out all this is being lifted and they’re coming back,” he said. “They’re already starting to come back. We’re at probably 80 per cent.”

Event facilities like the Fogolar Furlan are excited to return to what they do best without worrying about masking, capacity limits and policing.

“When you got 20-year-olds being yelled at and screamed at on a daily basis it’s hard to make them wanna come to work so that definitely is a relief that we don’t have to deal with staff putting up with that,” said general manager Rob Kelly.

He says moving forward is an exciting time to welcome customers back and build back a business that was decimated during the repeated shutdowns and lockdowns.

“Once the QR Code restrictions were lifted the phone picked up. Hopefully everything stays in that direction as far as opening. Everyone is pumped and looking forward to getting things going,” Kelly said.

Patricia Fantin, who was playing pickleball at the Fogolar, says she will continue wearing a mask after the mandate is lifted.

“Personally I’m gonna keep wearing my mask. It’s just how I feel,” she said.

Having seen a young family member battle COVID, Fantin would prefer mandates be lifted in early April to avoid a potential March Break aftershock.

“Make sure no one brings home any sickness after travelling would be so much more science-related. This is political in my opinion,” said Fantin.

The Windsor Symphony is maintaining the status quo on mandates for the interim. They are hosting a couple of concerts this weekend to honour Ukraine and concertgoers will be required proof of vaccination.

The Hospice of Windsor-Essex County is taking a cautious approach moving forward.

“Here we have two full residences. We take care of people in their homes. We also have a whole administrative building,” said executive director Nancy Brokenshire. “Our focus will definitely be on masks around patients but it’s up for debate, what do we do with the rest?”

The Greater Essex County District School Board released a statement supporting the provincial recommendations.

“Effective March 21st, on the return from March Break, students and staff will no longer be required to use face masks and other mandated PPE, except in special circumstances,” the statement said. “However, individuals who decide to continue using the personal protective equipment will be supported in respectful, welcoming and inclusive GECDSB school communities and workplaces.”

The board says cohorting and social distancing will also be lifted. Daily COVID screening will also be dropped for both students and staff.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, the Windsor Essex-County Health Unit encouraged residents to connect with their website, “to determine the current level of community risk and make their decisions accordingly."

"Regardless of individual decisions around risk, it is important that as members of this community we treat each other with respect and kindness as we move through this stage of the pandemic together.”