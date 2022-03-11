Mask mandate up for discussion at special Friday WRDSB meeting

There could soon be an answer as to whether Waterloo Region District School Board will have a mask mandate after March Break.

The Ontario government recently announced masks mandates would end in most indoor settings starting on March 21.

While the Waterloo Catholic School Board has decided students and staff returning from March Break will not be required to wear masks, WRDSB has not yet done the same.

Today, Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health announced the further lifting of #COVID19 public health and workplace safety measures. The #WRDSB also received a memo from the @ONeducation late this afternoon, offering more information on these changes. (1/2)

On Thursday, the board announced they would be holding a special meeting Friday night. A response to the announcement by the Ontario Medical Officer of Health is on the agenda.

Join our trustees and staff tomorrow night (Friday, March 11) for a special virtual Board Meeting which will begin at 7pm.







The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. and can be live streamed on YouTube.

The Toronto District School Board recently voted to lift its mask mandate and other COVID protective measures, but has sent a letter to the Minister of Education asking for more time to do so.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's public school board has decided to keep its mask mandate in place.

The Ministry of Education says that if boards want to keep masking in place, the area's medical officer of health has the ability to issue an order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Back in August of 2020, WRDSB trustees voted unanimously in favour of making masks mandatory for all students.