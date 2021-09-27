Mask protocols in Sask. long-term care homes expanded

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded its mandatory masking protocols in long-term care homes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

To further minimize the risk of transmission, families and visitors in SHA long-term care homes and affiliates will now be required to wear a medical mask at all times.

Previously masking was only required outside of residents’ rooms.

The masking protocol applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and to both single and multi-resident rooms.

Residents of long-term care facilities are not required to wear a mask in their own rooms, but are encouraged to mask when outside of their room or in a common indoor area.

“This change aligns with the latest Government of Saskatchewan Public Health Order,” states the SHA in a release.

“As the number of outbreaks in long-term care increases and the number of residents infected with COVID-19 and its variants continue to increase, additional safety precautions, including mandatory masking in resident rooms, are needed.”

The requirement for families and visitors to mask within SHA acute facilities remains in place.