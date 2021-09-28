Mask rules extended to Vancouver students in kindergarten to Grade 3 after board vote

The Vancouver School Board is implementing its own mandatory mask requirement for students from kindergarten through to Grade 3.

The mandate goes beyond the provincial health order from B.C.’s top doctor.

Trustee Barb Parrott presented the motion Monday night, rejecting the argument that young students are unable to wear face coverings.

“I dispute that assertion. We teachers teach and the parents teach children those ages to do lots of things, including crossing the street safely,” said Parrott in a public board meeting.

The motion was seconded by trustee Allan Wong and passed unanimously.

Wong said he’s hopeful that an expanded mandate will protect vulnerable students and their families.

“There has been a lot of stress per the letters that we've been receiving, from parents of students who when the students come home they're faced with vulnerable family members as well,” said Wong.

The VSB’s decision extends the province’s mask mandate, which currently only applies to Grade 4 to 12 students.

Face coverings are required indoors including at desks and on buses.

They can be removed for eating or drinking, playing instruments, or high-intensity physical activity.

Those with disabilities or behavioural reasons are exempt.

“I think we need to just be thoughtful in our schools. We're not stigmatizing students who cannot tolerate wearing a mask for health or behavioral reasons,” said Janet Fraser, a VSB Trustee.

The board says more details on how and when the policy will be implemented will be shared with staff and students in the coming days, though it’s unclear if it can be enforced without the province’s approval.

Vancouver is the first district in the province this school year to go beyond the provincial health order