Mask rules still in place at some local businesses

The provincial mandate requiring face coverings has come to an end in most settings, but a number of local businesses are keeping masking rules in place – at least for now.

Calvin Jutzi, owner and operator of MR Jutzi Auctions in Breslau, says it “just feels a little early” to lift masking requirements at his business.

“It‘s like swimming in a lake and you’re almost at the end and decide ‘oh I’m just going to float to shore,’” he said. “You don’t know if you’re going to make it to shore because the wind might change.”

Jutzi is immunocompromised, leaving him at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We also want to protect the people that are coming here because we do get a lot of people from all over southern Ontario, to pick up their purchases,” Jutzi said.

Clients at MR Jutzi Auctions are still being asked to call ahead before arriving, knock on the door before entering and, if they don’t have a mask with them, they will be given one.

“If I was to get (COVID-19) I could become very ill because of my health,” said Iona Burskey, receptionist at MR Jutzi Auctions. “I’m trying to protect myself, and not only myself, but people around me and my family,”

Masks also continue to be required at THEMUSUEM in Kitchener. Proof of vaccination is also required to enter on Mondays.

“I talked to my staff, my team here, and asked what they would choose,” said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM. “They want people to wear masks and for themselves to wear masks. I think safety trumps everything at this point.”

Moviegoers are also being asked to follow similar guidelines at Kitchener’s Apollo Cinema. The theatre declined an interview request with CTV News, but a statement on its website reads in part:

“Proof of vaccination and masks will continue to be required at the Apollo cinema after March 21… The vast majority of our filmgoers, along with our staff have told us loud and clear that this is the way forward for the cinema.”

STUDENTS REPORT MOST KEEPING MASKS ON IN SCHOOL

For thousands of students across the province, Monday was the first day of in-person learning without a mask in two years.

The province dropped the mandatory mask mandate in schools effective Monday, but many local students chose to keep the masks on.

“So far I’m seeing I’d say like 90 per cent of the people in the school are still wearing masks” said a Cameron Heights student.

A student at Kitchener Collegiate Institute said between 80 and 90 per cent of students and almost all staff were masked.

“Most of the people are keeping it on, especially for the two weeks after March break because everyone hung out with each other,” said the student.

Some said their decision is a health choice, while others said there are other factors in play,

“Everyone’s self aware of how they look I think also, I think you’re not used to it feels weird to take it off I think that’s a big factor,” a Cameron Heights student told CTV News.

Many students said they have not seen or heard of anyone being bullied or harassed over their masking choice.