Mask use now required in Regina public, Catholic high schools

Masks will be required in Regina public and Catholic high schools effective Sept. 7.

Both the Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools sent out news releases on Friday, announcing the policy change.

The two divisions said the decision was made due to recommendations from Regina area Medical Health Officers and rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Catholic school division said Local Medical Health Officers expect anyone unmasked and unvaccinated in a cohort with a positive COVID-19 case would be deemed a close contact, which would impact class and extra-curricular attendance.

“We want all our staff and students with us, in classes, on the football field, rehearsing for drama productions and reconnecting with friends. This will not happen without cooperation from all our stakeholders,” the Catholic division said in a release.

Masks will be required for all employees, students and visitors in high schools, Campus Regina Public and the Allan Blakeney Adult Campus.

Many students CTV News spoke to said they understand why this decision was made.

“It’s smart because there are people with actual compromised immune systems that go to these schools and [it] could be beneficial,” said Kiara Watkins, a grade 11 student at Balfour High School.

Nate Gosselin, a grade 10 student at Balfour High School, also said he agreed with the move.

“[There are] higher cases now than last year when we mandated it,” said Gosselin. “I [didn’t] see why we did it in elementary and not high school, I didn’t understand that. So, I do think it’s a good thing.”

Both school divisions recommended any eligible students and staff get vaccinated.