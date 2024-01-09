Masked, armed suspects try to break into Barrie home as family sleeps

A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.

Aevic Geris, her husband, and their three young children were sleeping in the lower unit of the house at Cundles Road and Springdale Drive when she said she heard a loud bang around 2:30 a.m. on Monday and screamed for her husband to wake.

Exterior home surveillance video shows four individuals wearing face coverings, two of whom police confirmed were armed with what appears to be a shotgun and a handgun, attempting to gain entry to the home through the backdoor.

A second camera inside the home shows an arm reaching through a broken window in the door and trying to unlock it from the inside.

The couple said they walked toward the stairs and started yelling for the perpetrators to leave.

"We saw the arm coming through the broken window, and then there was just the end of the shotgun pointing to the house," said Geris. "I was so scared. I was so scared for the kids."

The suspects allegedly fired a single shot from the handgun into the house before giving up their attempts to gain entry and taking off.

Geris said they found a bullet hole in the drywall.

The couple, who had been renting the basement unit, said they installed the video surveillance cameras after moving in, adding they have no idea why anyone would try to break in.

While the two adults and their three children inside the house were not physically injured, they said they are suffering mentally and emotionally following the ordeal and are too scared to stay at their home with the suspects still on the loose.

Barrie police say they are investigating the incident and canvassed the area for more video footage of the suspects, who are believed to have arrived in a silver-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.