Masked gunmen shoot and rob teenagers at Winnipeg home: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after three people were shot at a home in the city’s Spence neighbourhood.

Officers say they were called to a hospital at one a.m. Sunday, where three males came in after being shot. The three victims, who ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old, were all treated and upgraded to stable condition.

Based on their early investigation, police said the victims, who were all known to each other, were socializing at a home in the 500 block of Spence Street. A group of masked males arrived, robbed them and shot at them.

The suspects ran from the scene, and the victims took themselves to the hospital.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.