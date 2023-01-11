Masked man arrested after bank robbery in Chatham
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a bank robbery in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a robbery at the Bank of Montreal on St. Clair Street at 10:37 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police received information the man entered the bank wearing a black medical mask and slipped the teller a note to give him all the money.
Police say money was exchanged and the man left. A description of the man was provided to officers as they were arriving in the area.
Officers located the man a short distance away and arrested him.
The 29-year-old Chatham man was charged with robbery. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
