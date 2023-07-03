Masked suspects break into Chatham business

Chatham-Kent police say suspects in ski masks broke into a business on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Officers say it took place on Sunday at 8:50 p.m.

The suspects were all wearing ski masks and were viewed driving a dark coloured GMC Hummer. The suspects were last seen in the area of Caledonia Road and Pioneer Line in Chatham

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Hilary Pomajba at hilaryp@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87391. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.