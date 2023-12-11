Masked suspects deploy 'chemical' while robbing downtown Calgary jewellery store

Police responded to a downtown Calgary mall on Monday afternoon after suspects deployed a chemical, believed to be pepper spray, while robbing a jewellery store.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said three adults wearing medical masks threw some kind of a chemical into a jewellery store inside Dragon City Mall – located at 328 Centre Street S.E.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

The Calgary police’s robbery unit is on the scene and is reviewing CCTV footage.

EMS responded to the scene and some people were treated for chemical exposure. Buses were also brought in to help evacuate the mall.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department helped ventilate the building.