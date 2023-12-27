Masked suspects wanted in Huntsville break-in and theft

Police are on the hunt for two suspects accused of breaking into a business in Muskoka.

Provincial police say the culprits gained access to the King William Street business in Huntsville sometime overnight on Tuesday by breaking a window.

An undisclosed amount of money was allegedly stolen.

Police are investigating the incident and released images of the two suspects.

One individual is wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up, a white face covering and white gloves, while the other is wearing a blue face covering, a dark-coloured crew-neck sweater, grey pants and gloves.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.