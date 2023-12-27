Masked suspects wanted in Huntsville break-in and theft
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are on the hunt for two suspects accused of breaking into a business in Muskoka.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Provincial police say the culprits gained access to the King William Street business in Huntsville sometime overnight on Tuesday by breaking a window.
An undisclosed amount of money was allegedly stolen.
Police are investigating the incident and released images of the two suspects.
One individual is wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up, a white face covering and white gloves, while the other is wearing a blue face covering, a dark-coloured crew-neck sweater, grey pants and gloves.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.
-
Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in TorontoA pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday night.
-
Manitoba hospitals seeing surge, expecting rise in respiratory illnessPharmacies are trying to help with a spike in respiratory illnesses as intensive care units burst with patients.
-
Mild weather causes outdoor skating rinks in short supplyMild temperatures and no snow mean ice skaters in Sault Ste. Marie have limited options for outdoor skating. However, the rink at the new Downtown Plaza has been open for several weeks now.
-
'Something different, new, adventurous': How families are staying active during winter breakWith kids home from school for winter break, parents may be looking for ways to stay active as a family. Luckily, there are a number of programs and events for all ages within city limits.
-
Bargain hunters seek deep Boxing Day discounts amid high cost of livingEager bargain hunters lined up early outside several stores at the Dartmouth Crossing this morning in search of deep Boxing Day discounts.
-
How long will this mild start to winter last?The holidays have been soggy so far, and the mild weather is impacting several outdoor recreational facilities.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortageA family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
-
Macklin Celebrini's five-point performance leads Canada over Latvia at world juniorsMacklin Celebrini had a goal and four assists as Canada hammered Latvia 10-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday.
-
How to drop off your Christmas tree and sort your holiday waste and recycling in London, Ont.Many Londoners are now moving on from the holidays, as they get ready to flip the calendar to 2024. With that comes taking out the Christmas tree and getting rid of holiday waste