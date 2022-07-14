Masking in high-risk settings, COVID-19 isolation requirements to remain in place on P.E.I.

Health officials on Prince Edward Island say the requirement to isolate after a positive COVID-19 test, as well as masking in high-risk areas, will remain in place to help reduce the spread of the virus throughout the province.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are legally required to isolate for seven days – after onset of symptoms or a positive test – regardless of vaccination status.

The province says those who are immunocompromised are required to isolate for 10 days.

The requirement for masking will also remain in place for high-risk settings, including hospitals and long-term care and community care homes. The province also strongly recommends Islanders continue wearing masks in most indoor public settings.

“Keeping the legal order for isolation and masks in high-risk settings will help to curb the transmission of COVID-19 while we are seeing a surge in cases on Prince Edward Island,” said Dr. Eilish Cleary, P.E.I.'s acting chief public health officer, in a news release.

“It is important to be cautious over the summer months as COVID-19 is circulating in communities across the Island. Getting up to date on vaccinations as soon as possible, wearing a well-fitted mask when in crowded or indoor public places, improving indoor ventilation, and getting tested if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are important preventative measures.”

Clinic testing continues to be accessible throughout P.E.I. The province says it's important individuals who are at risk of severe outcomes and are symptomatic be tested at a Health PEI testing clinic to ensure they can access antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

According to the province’s news release, recent results from genetic sequencing were all identified as BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Health officials say this could result in individuals who have previously tested positive with other subvariants of Omicron being at greater risk of becoming re-infected.

"These variants are more transmissible and can escape the immune system, meaning that prior vaccination and/or infection are not as protective against becoming infected with BA.4 or BA.5, compared to earlier variants," reads a news release from the province Thursday.

"Individuals who previously tested positive and have symptoms of COVID-19 will be considered as re-infected if they have a positive test result as early as 60 days after their previous positive test (this has been reduced from 90 days)."

The province also recommends parents of children aged five to 11 book an appointment for their child's first vaccine dose.

"In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known," said the province.

Children aged five to 11 can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province.

Booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies.