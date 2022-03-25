Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped

City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.

However, mask use to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would still be "encouraged" after the requirement is dropped.

That's according to a report heading to city council on Monday.

While the province lifted its masking requirement on February 28, the city kept the rule in place.

"The removal of mandatory masking, people have adjusted to a more discretionary masking environment. Anecdotally, it appears that those who are interested in continuing to wear a mask are doing so and those who are uninterested in wearing a mask are not," the report states.

"Given this adjustment, changing from a mandatory approach to a discretionary approach appears to be a reasonable step for the city to take."

The report also says the change would relieve "some of the pressure on staff to enforce the mandatory masking."

If it is approved by council, the proposed change would come into effect on April 4.