Masking restrictions relaxed at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital

Following in the footsteps of multiple hospitals throughout the region, St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) announced on Monday that it is relaxing its COVID-19 masking mandates in public areas.

According to a release, effective Monday St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is updating its masking policies in tandem with other hospitals in the region, in accordance with disease experts and due to Ontario being considered to be in a “non-high risk period.”

Patients and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask in public areas, including hallways, elevators and the Atrium Café. Visitors also are not required to wear a mask in patient rooms.

With this in mind however, STEGH will remain a “mask friendly environment,” and anyone who chooses to wear one will have their decision supported.

The hospital adds that masks will remain mandatory in some areas. These exceptions include:

Masks must be worn in outpatient areas, such as waiting rooms in ambulatory care and diagnostic imaging, as well as in the emergency department

Patients exhibiting a fever or respiratory symptoms are required to wear a mask

Health care workers will continue to wear a mask during direct patient care

“Allowing our teams the flexibility to remove their masks in non-clinical areas is a first step in moving past the acute phase of the pandemic and planning a gradual and safe return to normal,” said Dr. Waleed Chehadi, chief of staff.

Visitors who are unwell are asked to stay home and visit their loved ones when they are feeling better.

The hospital adds the need to reintroduce universal masking is possible and will be based on the spread of COVID-19.