Masking 'strongly recommended' as Ontario's top doctor considers impacts of difficult flu season

Health officials in Simcoe Muskoka "strongly recommend" masking in public indoor spaces as Ontario's top doctor considers the best course of action on masking this winter.

"It is one part of the multi-layer approach against COVID, influenza and other respiratory viruses," stated Dr. Colin Lee, an associate medical officer of health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

However, Dr. Lee noted the possibility of reinstating masking protocols is out of the local health unit's hands.

"If mask mandates are reintroduced, it would be a decision that will be made at the provincial level, and not at a local level, given its wide-reaching effect across municipality, city and health unit geographical boundaries within Ontario," Dr. Lee said.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health said he would consider public masking recommendations in the coming weeks based on flu cases, with a "difficult winter" expected.

"We will be making more recommendations of wearing masks to cut down the risk of all these viruses that are transmitted through personal contact," Dr. Kieran Moore said during an interview with CP24 Thursday.

With a more severe flu season anticipated this year due to low influenza rates during the pandemic, health officials say the flu shot is even more essential.

"To best protect themselves, their families, the community, and the health care system," Dr. Lee said in a release Tuesday.

Dr. Moore added the flu shot could help prevent severe illness, but needs 10 to 14 days to take effect, so the earlier residents can get it, the better.

Those at higher risk of infection are urged to roll up their sleeves for the flu shot, including pregnant women, seniors, Indigenous peoples, anyone with chronic health conditions and health care providers.