Masks, COVID-19 screening once again mandatory at Calgary YMCA locations on Sept. 1

Masks are once again being made mandatory for all users — both indoors and outdoors — at Calgary YMCA locations as of Sept. 1, along with mandatory screening and capacity limits to ensure proper distancing is possible.

No facility closures are expected, according to an update posted online and the hope is to prevent any COVID-19 outbreaks from happening, which would necessitate more stringent measures.

"In re-introducing these changes, YMCA Calgary sought advice from medical professionals, including an epidemiologist we have retained to provide ongoing advice," read the statement.

"We have been advised that maintaining masking, health screening and distancing at this time is prudent and recommended due to concerns over variants and other still-present transmission risks in the community."

The update says all controls and protocols "will be regularly evaluated by the senior leadership team of YMCA Calgary and may be changed in the future."

The move is in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Calgary and across Alberta in recent weeks.

The province announced more than 3,000 cases from Friday to Monday and there are 401 people in hospital, which is an increase of more than 300 since the start of August, and the highest number since June 3.

There are 98 people in ICU suffering from COVID-19, the most since June 4 and an increase of 78 since Aug. 1.

As in other periods of the pandemic, YMCA Calgary is taking steps to keep our community safe in a environment when our community is seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/M01W0epWG5