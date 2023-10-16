Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
The new masking rules, released in a memo from Shared Health on Monday, take effect on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
The rules require health-care workers in hospitals and personal care homes to wear a medical grade mask while interacting with patients, long-term care residents and clients. Staff won't be required to wear a mask in common areas such as elevators, cafeterias, hallways or nursing stations.
For visitors, designated care providers and those seeking care, Shared Health said masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended. The exception to this is in areas where an immunocompromised population is receiving care, such as cancer units.
The guidance says those who are symptomatic will be asked to wear a mask still,
The province says community-based health settings, including doctors' offices, will be able to make their own rules when it comes to masking requirements.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, told reporters back in September there are no plans for any mask mandates in the public setting.
The masking guidance from Shared Health can be seen online.
-
Province acquires shuttered Vancouver SRO, says building will reopen in 'spring 2025'A little over 13 months after a fire displaced 39 residents from a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver's Chinatown, the provincial government has stepped in to return the now-vacant property to the city's low-income housing stock.
-
Firing upheld for B.C. cop accused of 'non-consensual' sex, threatening wifeThe decision to fire a B.C. RCMP sergeant who was accused of “non-consensual sexual activity” with a female colleague and uttering threats against his wife has been upheld on appeal.
-
Nearly half of violent crime reports reviewed by B.C. prosecutors are domestic violence cases. Why isn't it treated as an urgent public safety concern?Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one most devastating -- and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.