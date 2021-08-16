Masks mandatory in classrooms and labs at Mount Royal University in Calgary this fall

Masks will be mandatory in classrooms and labs at Mount Royal University when the fall semester begins, officials said Monday.

An update outlining health requirements also calls for masks to be worn at all indoor gatherings of 20 or more people on campus.

"Masks are strongly recommended in common spaces, including hallways and meeting/group areas. If you are not fully vaccinated, masks are strongly recommended in all areas on campus," read the statement.

"If you are working or learning alone in an office or similar space, you do not need to wear a mask."

The university has "strongly encouraged vaccination among the campus community," but vaccinations won't be mandatory.

"Based on the provincial and federal legal landscapes, it would be challenging to require mandatory vaccines on our campus or require people to disclose if they have been vaccinated because that is personal health information," read the statement.

Protocols will be in place to reduce congestion and manage the flow of people in hallways and common areas. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up at entrances, to be used when entering and leaving and signage will direct foot traffic through buildings.

Anyone attending the campus is asked to self screen daily and stay home if feeling unwell or exhibiting symptoms. Employees must complete the self-isolation/case report form when experiencing symptoms.

Students should inform their faculty members if they are ill.



