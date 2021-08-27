Masks mandatory in indoor public spaces at the University of Alberta

Alberta’s largest post-secondary institution is now requiring masks to be worn at all times in indoor areas, including classrooms, labs, vehicles, libraries, and residence common spaces.

In an update emailed to students and staff Friday afternoon, the University of Alberta (U of A) announced its stance on masking.

“To simplify the university’s mask policy and provide clear guidance, the U of A has reinstated its pre-July 1 mask policy,” it read. “This means that masks are required in all public indoor areas on U of A campuses, with few exceptions.”

The university cited the need for a mask requirement due to the Delta variant and reducing the risk of aerosol transmission of COVID-19.

According to the university, mask enforcement will focus on education and that further non-compliance with the measure could result in denied access to campus and escalate to employee termination or student expulsion if non-compliance is repeated.

Exceptions to wearing a mask on campus include when outside and there is room for physical distancing; if a student or staff member has a valid accommodation; in a single-user space like a cubicle, office, or study room; when eating or drinking; and when in personal residence units.

The updated guidance on masking comes after hundreds of students and staff at the U of A petitioned and the official opposition called on the province to bring in stronger public health measures to ensure a return to campus measure.

MacEwan University and NAIT already announced mask mandates earlier in August.

Many universities and post-secondary institutions in the province have announced plans to implement rapid testing for anyone attending their campuses who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some universities in Ontario have taken on stricter measures by making vaccinations mandatory for those returning to campus.

'LATE IS BETTER THAN NEVER'

Rowan Ley, Students’ Union president, told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that a mask mandate represented a positive step to making campus safer.

“It’s something simple that we can all do to protect our community,” Ley said. “I’m glad to see it happening.

“I know it’s frustrating for a lot of people to have to continue to wear masks after a year of it, but it is an important thing to do to keep our community safe and show respect to folks who are immunocompromised or live with vulnerable family members,” he added. “I obviously would’ve preferred that this happen sooner, but late is better than never.”