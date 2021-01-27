You will need to wear a mask in Ottawa's enclosed public spaces and on public transit until at least the end of April.

Council unanimously approved a motion from Councillors Matthew Luloff and Keith Egli to extend Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw for three months, until 12:01 a.m. on April 29.

In July, Council passed the mandatory mask bylaw, requiring people wear masks in all enclosed public spaces, including indoor public areas of recreational facilities, shopping malls, retail stores, restaurants and cafes. Masks are also mandatory on public transit property, including buses, the O-Train, stations, shelters, platforms and Para Transpo.

In August, Council voted to extend the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw to common areas in apartment and condominium buildings, including lobbies, elevators and laundry rooms.

The motion by Luluff and Egli notes that while provincial legislation governing re-opening and other restrictions in response to COVID-19 were amended to include mask-related regulations, those regulations exclude "certain desirable provisions" of the City of Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw.

This is the third time Council has voted to extend the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw. The city has said the mask bylaw will be reviewed every two months or so during the pandemic, and could be extended.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health said it supports extending the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw in Ottawa.