Masks no longer required in City of Windsor facilities

The City of Windsor has ended its municipal mask by-law, requiring members of the public to wear a mask in all city facilities.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, councillors voted to end the mandate, though city staff will continue to wear masks indoors and where social distancing is difficult.

“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has encouraged organizations to continue to require masks, screening and vaccinations,” says Chief Administrative Officer Jason Reynar. “We’re going to do just that for our staff to continue to mitigate the risks of the ongoing pandemic while we re-open.”

According to a statement released by the city, mandatory masking requirements will remain in effect for select settings such as, public transit, health care settings, long-term care homes, and congregate care settings.

Visitors to municipal facilities in Lakeshore are also no longer required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so.

According to a release from the municipality, visitors will still undergo passive screening prior to entering a facility and those who are experiencing symptoms or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from visiting public places.