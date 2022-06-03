Masks no longer required on P.E.I. public transit

Masks are no longer required on Prince Edward Island’s public transit system as of Friday.

The province’s chief public health officer says it is encouraging to see the daily number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and institutional outbreaks on the island continue to decline.

“This is a great indication that our community transmission has been continuing to decrease over the last few weeks,” said Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release.

Despite the move, Morrison says she continues to recommend wearing a mask in public spaces.

“It’s important for Islanders to continue to practice preventive measures such as hand washing, wearing a well-fitting mask and staying home when feeling sick through the summer months,” she said.

Masks are still required in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term and community care homes.

The province says 97.8 per cent of P.E.I. residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine and 94.7 per cent were fully vaccinated, as of May 22.

P.E.I. says 68.5 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have had one dose of vaccine and 54.4 per cent have had two doses.