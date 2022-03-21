Masks optional at Budweiser Gardens

Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. will allow mask use to be optional.

Parent company Spectra, issued a statement saying they're allowing both staff and patrons to make their own choice when it comes to masking due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the policy falls in line with provincial health guidelines but they add that the wearing of masks is still strongly encouraged.

Spectra officials say they will also continue with enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols and they're encouraging guests to sanitize their hands frequently.