Masks required again at N.S. health facilities

Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release from Nova Scotia Health, medical masking will be required as of Thursday in the following settings:

• Nova Scotia Health facilities

• clinical care areas

• inpatient and ambulatory settings

Masks will be made available at all public entrances. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to visit N.S. Health facilities.

