Masks required at Mount Royal University as of Aug. 30

Officials at Mount Royal University in southwest Calgary have mandated the use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces on campus effective next week.

The move, which is done to ensure the health and well-being of the campus community, is in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Alberta as more students return to school for the fall semester.

Vaccinations will not be required to attend MRU but those who are not fully vaccinated will soon be required to undergo rapid testing and conduct a daily self-check for symptoms before attending class.

MRU officials say details regarding the rapid testing program at MRU are still being worked out, but students, faculty members and other staff will be required to disclose their vaccination status.

The first day of the fall semester at MRU is scheduled for Sept. 7 with classes beginning on Sept. 9.

Vaccinations will be offered on campus on Sept. 8. The student vaccination clinic, located in the Cougars Concourse within the recreation facilities, will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Students are encouraged to bring their Alberta Health Care card or government-issued identification.