Masks still required at doctor’s appointments, clinics: Doctors Manitoba

The organization representing Manitoba physicians is asking Manitobans to continue to bring their masks to doctors’ offices, even after the province’s indoor mask mandate ends on Saturday.

Doctors Manitoba released a statement on Thursday, telling Manitobans masks will continue to be required when visiting a medical clinic or a doctor.

"Protecting the health and well-being of patients is a priority for physicians, and masks continue to have a benefit in medical settings given the current risk of COVID-19 transmission," said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba. "Clinics, hospitals and other health facilities have to be a safe and welcoming environment, especially for patients that may be at increased risk from COVID-19."

Under Manitoba’s public health orders that take effect on Saturday, masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor public spaces. Masks are “strongly recommended” for people who are not fully immunized, including children under 12 years old.

Doctors Manitoba said in addition to the mask rules, patients and visitors should continue screening for COVID-19 symptoms before they attend. Physical distancing will continue in waiting rooms and virtual appointments are also available.

Masks remain a requirement in health-care facilities, including hospitals and personal care homes.