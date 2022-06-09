Masks still required at London and area hospitals

Despite the upcoming lifting of mask mandates on Saturday June 11, area hospitals will still require wearing one.

All campuses of London Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph’s Health Care London, and St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital will still require all patients, staff, and visitors to wear a mask at all times while indoor their facilities.

To ensure the health and safety of our staff, patients and visitors, masking will continue to be part of our practice beyond June 11.



We thank you for your cooperation and understanding. pic.twitter.com/ArVnnQI0As