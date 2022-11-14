Masks 'strongly recommended': Here's how officials in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are responding

Windsor-Essex officials are responding to a recommendation by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health for people to start wearing a mask in all indoor public setting.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the “difficult and complex fall” they had predicted has materialized as the healthcare system is overwhelmed by “three major viral threats”: COVID-19, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and influenza.

“All three are actively circulating across Ontario in all of our communities,” Moore says. “As the risk to Ontarians increases, we must use all of the layers of protection that we have.”

CTV News Windsor has reached out to local health units, school boards, municipalities and hospitals for response. Unifor Local 444 declined to comment.

WECHU

“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) continues to recommend that residents of our community use face coverings in all indoor public settings, which includes schools and childcare settings. Mask use in public settings is one small action that can help to mitigate the concerning respiratory illness trends we have seen rising in our community since early November,” said a statement from WECHU.

County of Essex

Effective 8 a.m. Tuesday, the County of Essex is again requiring that masks be worn in County of Essex facilities. This is in response to updated federal and provincial guidance about the importance of masking indoors.

Lakeshore

The Municipality of Lakeshore continues to encourage staff to wear masks in the workplace and stay home if they are sick, as outlined in recommendations from the Province of Ontario and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Lakeshore will require masks, both in the workplace and at public facilities, if they are mandated by the Province or WECHU, according to a statement from the town.

Tecumseh

Effective Nov. 15, 2022, the Town of Tecumseh is encouraging staff and the public to voluntarily wear masks in town facilities. The Town of Tecumseh said in a statement it will continue to closely monitor the federal and provincial guidelines.

City of Windsor

A spokesperson for the City of Windsor says “no determination has been made by city officials on any potential changes at this time.”

Windsor-Essex schools

Scott Scantlebury, a spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) says they will take direction from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) but says there has not been any discussion about changing their policies at this time.

“We have always left the decision of medical mandates to them,” Scantlebury says. “We have said all along since mandates were lifted that students and staff were welcome to use masks if they chose.”

Chatham-Kent schools

Heather Hughes, a spokesperson for the Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB) says they take their direction from Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH) regarding health concerns.

She adds masks are still available and welcome to be worn by all staff and students in their schools and on buses.

“Students and staff are encouraged to wash their hands regularly, practice proper respiratory etiquette. Hand sanitizer and soap at sinks continue to be available throughout the school,” says Hughes.

She says LKDSB is optimizing air quality in schools through improved ventilation and filtration.

“Ventilation systems have been modified to increase the amount of incoming fresh air and have been programmed to operate longer hours to ensure occupied spaces have full air exchanges. Stand-alone HEPA filtration units are positioned in all occupied classrooms. HEPA filter units are also provided in libraries, gyms, staff rooms and offices where mechanical ventilation is not available,” says Hughes

“As with all matters concerning public health measures and protocols, St. Clair Catholic relies on the advice and guidance of our local Medical Officers of Health,” says Todd Lozon, spokesperson for St. Clair Catholic School Board (SCCSB).

Windsor Regional Hospital

WRH issued a statement to CTV News, basically reaffirming that their mask requirement of staff, visitors and patients (where possible) has continued uninterrupted:

"Windsor Regional Hospital will continue with its masking policies and procedures, which require all visitors, staff and patients (as tolerated) to wear a clean, medical grade mask. This continues to take into consideration the higher risk environment in which WRH operates with many elderly and immune compromised patients."

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

“Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare fully supports the Managing Pediatric Respiratory Virus Season Plan unveiled by Dr. Kieran Moore earlier today,” HDGH president and CEO Bill Marra said in a statement. “We have maintained mandatory masking throughout the pandemic as we care for vulnerable and very sick individuals. We strongly agree with the recommendations of the plan because of not only COVID-19 but also influenza and the RSV season and the impacts on the hospital system. Ultimately it is an individual choice in the community but here at our campus, masking is and will continue to be a requirement.”

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

A statement from CHHA said wearing a mask in indoor public spaces continues to be an important measure to help prevent the spread of various illnesses.

“We welcome the strong recommendation from Dr. Moore regarding masking indoors as our health system continues to face unprecedented pressures. Masking is one of several layers of protection we can take as a community. Note that the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance requires patients, visitors and care partners to wear masks as they enter each of our hospital locations,” said the statement.

University of Windsor

“The University of Windsor has a mask policy in place that requires wearing a mask whenever physical distancing of two metres or six feet cannot be maintained,” says spokesperson Renee Trombley.”However, wearing masks when indoors regardless of physical distancing is also strongly recommended.”

Caesars Windsor

“We respect the right of individuals’ choice to wear a face mask,” says Susanne Tomkins, Manager of Public Relations and Communications for Caesars Windsor. “At this time, face masks are optional for guests and employees.”