Masks to remain mandatory in city-operated facilities

Even though Manitoba’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces is ending on Saturday, Winnipeggers are being reminded to bring a mask with them, as they will still be required at many places, including on the bus.

The City of Winnipeg announced Friday that masks will be required in all city-run facilities and vehicles, including Winnipeg Transit.

“The authority to mandate the use of face masks in City-operated facilities is within the existing authority of the Chief Administrative Officer,” the city said in a statement. “The Director of Winnipeg Transit has authority to require face masks on Winnipeg Transit vehicles, including Winnipeg Transit Plus vehicles.”

The city said it will also start increasing capacity limits within city-operated facilities, including pools, fitness centres and libraries over the next several weeks.

MASKS REQUIRED AT AIRPORT

The Winnipeg Airports Authority is also keeping a mask mandate in place at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Masks will still be required in the terminal for everyone using the airport, the WAA Tweeted on Friday.

MANITOBA LIQUOR MARTS

While customers at Manitoba Liquor Marts will not be required to wear masks, a spokesperson for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said mask use and physical distancing by customers is highly recommended.

Mask and physical distancing requirements will remain in place for all staff at the stores. The spokesperson added all cleaning procedures, in addition to screening both customers and staff, will remain in place.