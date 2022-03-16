Masks will still be mandatory at Algonquin College, Carleton and uOttawa

Masks will still be mandatory on post-secondary campuses in Ottawa next week, after Ontario lifts mask requirements for elementary and secondary schools.

The Ontario government will lift the mask requirements in most indoor settings on Monday, including schools, restaurants and bars, gyms and movie theatres. Mandatory vaccination policies for employees at schools, hospitals and long-term care homes ended last Monday.

However, Algonquin College, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa will keep mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies in place until the end of the winter term.

Here is a look at what's happening at each school.

Algonquin College

In a letter to students, staff and faculty on Wednesday, Algonquin President Claude Brule provided an update on the college's requirements for COVID-19 restrictions.

The College’s active screening requirements at campus entry points will remain in place until at least the end of the Winter term.

All those required to attend Algonquin's campuses in-person must wear a mask until at least the end of the Winter term.

Brule adds the mandatory vaccination policy requiring students, staff and faculty to have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend campus will remain in effect until at least the end of the 2022 Winter term.

Carleton University

Carleton University President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon told students, staff and faculty this week that Carleton University will follow the direction of the Council of Ontario Universities.

"In line with the Ontario university sector we are maintaining our vaccine mandate and masking policy until at least the end of the winter 2022 term," Bacon said.

The vaccination policy requires everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to have two doses of the vaccine to attend campus.

Masks are required to be worn on campus, including in classrooms and labs.

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa says mandatory mask and vaccination policies will remain in effect until the end of the current semester at the end of April.

"From day one, the health and safety of our entire community has been a top priority. However, in order to prevent uncertainty and disruption as much as possible, the vaccination and mask requirement currently in place on campus will continue through the end of the term, including during exam time," uOttawa says on its website. "Physical distancing will continue to be encouraged, but will no longer be mandatory."

Students, staff, faculty and visitors are required to complete uOttawa's COVID-19 Vaccination Declaration and the daily health check-in to attend campus.