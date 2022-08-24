Masks won't be mandatory, extracurriculars back in full swing when N.S. schools reopen

Students will not be required to wear masks and will be able to take part in a full range of activities when Nova Scotia schools reopen next month.

The province of Nova Scotia released its latest pandemic back-to-school plan Wednesday.

The province says the plan for the 2022-23 school year was made in consultation with Public Health. It recommends students and staff get vaccinated, stay home if they’re sick and sanitize hands and high-touch surfaces.

Schools will clean high-touch surfaces, provide hand sanitizer and masks. Masks will not be mandatory, but the province says students who decide to wear them will be supported.

"Much like we left off, we finished strong and we're going to start off strong," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan. "If there's a need to pivot because of changing circumstances, we've learned really well throughout the course of the last few years and we are ready, willing and able to do that."

Extracurricular activities, such as band, clubs, sports and field trips, will also be back in full swing.

“This is an exciting time of year for students, especially now with a return of extracurriculars that are so vital to the education experience. As always, we keep safety and the health of our students and staff as our highest priority and will remain in close contact with Public Health,” said Druhan.

Premier Tim Houston says the province's decision to keep masking optional comes from guidance from Public Health.

"Public Health are the experts, they are aware of the epidemiology, they have the models, they understand the movement of the virus, the risk of the virus, they are the experts," said Houston.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) says Public Health should be taking the lead on back-to-school communication.

"People have reasonable questions and causes for concern and I think that's where public health can take the lead on things, from an institution that we have come to trust," said Ryan Lutes, the president of the NSTU. "I think that might calm people down some more, and just give the data that needs to be out there."

Currently, about 45 per cent of children aged five to 11 have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Prince Edward Island has yet to release its back-to-school plan, but the province says health officials and the public school branch are working together on it. A spokesperson for the province said they expect to have details in the coming days.

Late Wednesday afternoon, New Brunswick's Department of Education and Early Childhood Development released some details regarding its back-to-school plan.

Morgan Bell, a spokesperson for the department, told CTV News in an email that students "will return to a school environment to that which they left in June."

Bell adds masks will not be required, but says students and staff are still encouraged to wear them.