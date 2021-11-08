Masonic hall arson suspect who pleaded guilty to setting 3 fires in Metro Vancouver set to be sentenced
The man who pleaded guilty to an arson spree that targeted three different Metro Vancouver Masonic halls goes before a judge Monday morning for his sentencing hearing.
Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman pleaded guilty in September to three charges of intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion to two halls in North Vancouver, and one in East Vancouver the morning of March 30, 2021.
Crown is asking for a sentence of three-and-a-half to five years, while defence is asking for Kohlman to serve two to three years.
In his submissions to the judge, Crown counsel Jonas Dow said he and defence both agree the motive for the arson spree was "not revenge or hate."
Kohlman has been in custody since his arrest a few hours after the three fires and is appearing via video link.
He was also charged with three counts of break-and-enter to commit arson, and with assault of a peace officer.
It was not immediately clear if those additional charges had been stayed in exchange for the guilty pleas.
This is a developing story. More to come...
