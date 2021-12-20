Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.
CTV News reached out for more information on why and whether it was related to COVID-19, and was given the following statement from the LCBO Press Office:
“Out of an abundance of caution, this location is currently closed for deep cleaning. Should we receive any additional public health direction or guidance; we will act immediately and accordingly.”
The LCBO store at 109 Fanshawe Park Rd E was listed by the province on Friday, as one of the locations where COVID-19 rapid tests were being distributed.
— With files from CTV London's Gerry Dewan
-
'You never give up,' Alzheimer's Society raising awareness with unique campaignThe Alzheimer Society of Canada hopes to raise awareness and funding with its Quest for Kindness campaign.
-
Omicron's rate of increase could be 'dramatic' as Alta. reports 872 cases of the variantAs more cases of Omicron are identified across Canada, health experts warn the COVID-19 variant could once again push Alberta hospitals to their limits.
-
Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contactsYou may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.
-
Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new bookFrom a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
-
Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to businessMany kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.
-
Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupantA scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.
-
'It's trivializing the lives who so greatly suffered': Outrage continues after Holocaust imagery used in anti-mandate rallyReaction and outrage continues after a weekend rally in Fredericton, N.B. where some of the participates wore and held the Star of David.
-
Chilliwack apartment fire prompts reminder about proper disposal of 'smoking materials'An apartment fire in Chilliwack, B.C., has fire officials reminding residents to properly dispose of their “smoking materials” after use.
-
Salvation Army in Barrie falling short of Christmas Kettle Campaign goalThe City of Barrie proclaimed the week of Dec. 20-27 as Salvation Army Week during a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday.