Mass Casualty Commission to start public proceedings in October

The independent public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass killing will begin its next public proceedings in October.

In an update Wednesday, the Mass Casualty Commission announced the events will take place between October 26 and December 10 at the Halifax Convention Centre and other venues.

The commission says the proceedings will help determine the facts of what happened, and will be held both in-person and virtual, if necessary.

Last Friday, members of the commission’s various investigative and legal teams visited the community of Portapique, N.S. where the gunman began his killing rampage the night of April 19, 2020.

He was shot and killed by police at a gas station the next day.

Twenty-two people were killed by the shooter over a period of 13 hours at locations throughout Colchester County.

The commission says it will visit other communities directly related to the tragedy over the coming months.