A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened at the former RONA building on Pinebush Road in Cambridge on Monday.

The building will serve as a new mass vaccination site with up to 40 immunization stations.

Grand River Hospital will run the clinic in partnership with Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The region's vaccination clinic at GRH is now closed as they make the move to the new location at 66 Pinebush Road.

The clinic is appointment-only at the moment as the vaccine rollout continues to focus on priority groups.

Those attending the clinic are asked to allow a one hour window to complete the vaccination process, but not to arrive more than 10 minutes before your appointment.

Public health officials are also working on plans for clinics in North Dumfries and Elmira.

"There were chills running up and down our spines, to actually see the vaccinations in progress, knowing that's going to bring about a better way of life in the future and we can go back to normal," Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said.

There were 10 immunization stations open on Monday and that will ramp up to 20 by the end of this week. The eventual goal is 40 stations giving out 4,000 vaccines a day.

Some residents were already able to get a vaccine on Monday morning.

"Streamlined," said Varun Mohan. "Straight in, couple questions, straight in the door, you're seated before you know it. Wonderful nurses, they sure know how to do it. Great technique, I didn't feel a darn thing."

"I really thought it was a wonderful place," Maria Ferreara said. "Very large, very nice, organized. I hope everyone gets vaccinated."

Vaccines are by appointment only. Eligible groups, which now includes people between 70 and 79, can pre-register on the region's website.

To date, more than 54,400 people have received their first dose in Waterloo Region, with over 14,000 people now considered fully vaccinated.

This is a great way to start the new week! We are about to open the doors at the largest clinic to date in Waterloo Region. This clinic has the capacity to grow to 40 immunization stations and will be operated and staffed by @grhospitalkw with support from other local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Qszh4rTHSd