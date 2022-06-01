Mass vaccination clinic at The Boardwalk in Waterloo closing June 12
The Region of Waterloo has announced its second largest mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will close on June 12 after almost 16 months of operation.
The largest clinic in the region, Cambridge Pinebush, administered its last vaccine on March 30.
At this time, a large capacity vaccination clinic is no longer needed in the community, Region of Waterloo Public Health said in a news release.
“Today, there are many more opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region than when The Boardwalk vaccination clinic opened and began administering a limited supply of first doses to adults 80 years of age and older,” David Aoki, with Region of Waterloo Public Health said in the release.
Nearly 240,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered at The Boardwalk by around 680 staff and 700 volunteers.
COVID-19 vaccines are still available through targeted community clinics, the region’s mobile vaccination bus and many pharmacies and doctors’ offices. Find where to get a vaccine here.
-
Commuter Challenge will soon be underway in SudburyThe national Commuter Challenge is about to kick off June 5. In Sudbury, the environmental group reThink Green is challenging commuters to find more environmentally-friendly ways to get to their destinations.
-
The daily 'marathon: A rare first-hand look at B.C. family doctors’ workloadBritish Columbians are hearing an increasing number of family doctors, supported by their specialist colleagues and other healthcare workers, describing the gruelling workload and increasing demands.
-
'Stressors are going way up': New program aimed at helping Manitoba farmers' mental healthA new organization is aimed at helping farmers by providing more support for their mental health.
-
Albertans will have to wait for widespread second booster availabilityFor now Alberta is not moving to expand eligibility for a second COVID vaccine booster, despite changes in other jurisdictions.
-
Did you receive CERB? The CRA may want their money back soonAt the height of the pandemic the federal government sent money to almost nine million Canadians in the form of benefits from the Canada Emergency Response Program (CERB). Now, two years later the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has checked its books and it wants some of that money back.
-
As demand for service soars, Women In Crisis Algoma calls for stable fundingWomen In Crisis Algoma is seeing a significant increase in demand for its sexual assault care program, with wait times of six months to a year for a victim to see a counsellor.
-
Woman starts Sask. social media group to help keep displaced Ukrainians safeOperating a social media page geared toward helping Ukrainians settle in Canada has been challenging for Kelly Lynn.
-
Calgary home sales declined in May for second month, but city still a sellers' marketThe Calgary Real Estate Board says sales activity in the western city trended down for the second month in a row in May.
-
15 people charged with criminal contempt over B.C. pipeline protest, 10 others await fateThe British Columbia Prosecution Service says 15 people are being charged with criminal contempt of court following protests last fall over a natural gas pipeline being built in northern B.C.