Mass vaccination clinic for Indigenous people planned for Sudbury

A mass vaccination clinic is planned in Sudbury next week for the First Nations, Métis and Inuit population.

Staff at the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre said 4,000 doses will be on hand and ready to put into people's arms from March 30 to April 1 at the Carmichael arena.

The clinic is open to Indigenous people 18 years and older. Pre-registration is required. Health officials are encouraging people to take the time to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

"The Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre has worked diligently with our partners to provide mass amounts of education to calm individuals when making their decisions," said Angela Recollet, the CEO of the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre.

The number to call to register is 1-800-708-2505.