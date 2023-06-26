Massage therapist banned from treating women after sexual misconduct allegations
A Burnaby massage therapist has been prohibited from treating female patients after allegations of sexual misconduct, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia said.
The ban was given to Yifu “George” Qiu on June 15, after a woman he treated sent a complaint to the college on April 14.
She alleged that during an appointment, Qiu engaged in “unprofessional verbal communication” and "non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body,” according to the college.
In addition to being banned from treating women, Qiu must give the college access to his calendar and the name and contact information of every patient he treats. He is also subject to random audits.
The college is also requiring Qiu to to post the disciplinary notice on his online booking page and inside his treatment room.
“The panel considered the allegations to be serious and found that there would be a risk of recurrence if an interim order were not made,” CMTBC wrote.
The allegations against Qiu are still under investigation, but the college saw it fit to put the measures in place to protect the public in the meantime, it explained.
-
Highway 26 head-on collision under investigationSpringwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road.
-
-
RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central AlbertaA central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
RCMP investigate reported firearm incident in Okotoks, Alta.If your child had what appeared to be a firearm pointed at them at the skate park in Okotoks, Alta., on Monday, the Mounties are hoping you'll get in touch.
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dyingAfter the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigatingA man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planningOn the two-year anniversary of the heat dome that left hundreds of British Columbians dead, the premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
-
Widower holding cancer cabaret fundraiser in Midland in honour of late wifeA widower in Midland is working to keep his wife's memory alive by working to lower the number of people impacted by the disease that took her last year.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated by campfire-turned-wildfire in Thetis Lake ParkVancouver Island is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history, according to BC Wildfire Service. And nearly every fire this year was human-caused and preventable.