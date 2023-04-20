Massage therapist charged with sexual assault at Nordik Spa in Chelsea, Que.

A former massage therapist at a popular Chelsea, Que. spa has been charged with sexually assaulting a client.

Marlon Francisco Cordoba Equis, 45, was a massage therapist and subcontractor at Nordik Spa-Nature for more than three years.

"The assault occurred in December 2022 in the context of his work," MRC des Collines police said in a news release.

The spa terminated Cordoba Equis as soon as the complaint was filed, general manager Isabelle Mathieu said.

"The guest came to us right after the massage to inform us," she told CTV News. "We encouraged her to go to the police to file a complaint, and we supported her while she was doing it."

Cordoba Equis worked at the spa from June 2019 to December 2022. Mathieu said he was an occasional worker and would perform massages two or three days a month.

"We were shocked to learn that one of our massage therapists abused the trust of one of our guests," she said. "We think that the victim was courageous in denouncing the alleged act, and we're really sorry for everything that happened and everything she has to go through."

Police said they believe there could be additional victims.

All Nordik's subcontractors who provide massage therapy services must provide criminal record checks and proof of certification annually, Mathieu said. The spa also has a "rigorous selection process" and conducts audits of massage therapy services to ensure professional conduct.

"We condemn any gesture of this nature, and we don't tolerate that in the company," she said. "It's completely unacceptable."

The spa has 75 massage therapists as contract employees who perform more than 40,000 massages a year combined, she said.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Det. Sgt. Melanie Tremblay at 819-459-2422 ext. 3244.