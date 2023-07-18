Massage therapist's registration revoked after conviction for assaulting female patient: college

A former massage therapist in New Westminster has had his registration cancelled for at least five years after he was convicted of assault, according to a disciplinary decision by the professional regulator.

Kevin An will not be able to apply for a reinstatement of his registration with the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia until July 5, 2028, according to a consent order posted online this month in which he admitted to the misconduct and agreed to the cancellation of his licence.

An admitted to the college that on May 25, 2021, during a massage therapy appointment at a patient’s place of residence, he “massaged the patient’s breasts under the draping without her consent.”

He was later charged with sexual assault, and pleaded guilty to the lesser or included charge of assault, according to online court records which show a conviction entered on Sept. 29, 2021.

An received a conditional discharge and was put on probation for one year, court records show.

His registration was changed to “non-practicing” in June 2021, after the patient submitted a complaint to the college, and he did not renew his registration the following year.

When the five years are up, An will not be able to automatically re-register, the college noted. He will need to meet all the requirements relating to registration, “including those relating to good character,” and the registration committee must be satisfied that he “will not pose an undue risk to public health or safety.”

An must also pay the college $2,500 to cover the cost of the investigation.

“The inquiry committee considered Mr. An’s admitted conduct to be extremely serious,” the college wrote.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the consent order in this matter appropriately reflects the seriousness of the admitted conduct and will protect patient safety through the cancellation of Mr. An’s registration, meaning that Mr. An is no longer authorized to practice as a registered massage therapist in B.C.”