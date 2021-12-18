Masse medals in Abu Dhabi
Kylie Masse has won the silver medal in the women’s 200-m backstroke for Canada’s sixth medal at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi.
The LaSalle, Ont. native led at the 100 and 150-m mark before being caught by Rhyan White of the U.S., first in 2:01.58.
“I thought it was great to get on the podium, but the time is definitely not what I feel I’m capable of,” said Masse, whose Canadian record time of 2:01.45 would have been good for gold.
After three of six days of competition Canada stands with three gold, a team record, and three silver for a total of six medals.
“We still have a long way to go,” said Masse. “It’s all about balancing and managing the emotions and pressures of these meets but it’s been incredible to see the Canadian team step up and perform and even more amazing to see people put in the work every day.”
Nine women and three men, all of whom represented Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, are at the six-day event.
Competition continues through to Tuesday.
