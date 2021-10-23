Masse sworn in for 44th Parliament

Brian Masse has been sworn in for his seventh term as Member of Parliament for Windsor West.

“I am truly honoured to have been re-elected by the residents of Windsor West to be their Member of Parliament. I will continue to bring forth their concerns to the table in Ottawa,” said Masse.

Masse says he is committed to continue working towards lower gas prices, right-to-repair legislation, creating a national auto policy, establishing the Ojibway National Urban Park and $10 childcare.

The 44th session of Parliament gets underway Nov. 22.