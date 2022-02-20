Massey resident killed in snow machine collision Saturday

A resident of Massey was killed early Saturday evening in a snow machine collision, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Corrina Wilder, 43, was travelling northwest from La Cloche Lake Road towards the snowmobile trail and collided with a cluster of trees. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called around 5:08 p.m. and responded to the collision along a trail at Fort La Cloche Lake Road, within the community of Sagamok First Nation.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and a post-mortem examination will take place in Sudbury.

The OPP's technical collision investigators are continuing to investigate.