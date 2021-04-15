Massey Tunnel counterflow system issue causes headaches for morning commuters

Electrical issues meant no Massey Tunnel counterflow for Thursday’s morning rush.

The Ministry of Transportation says the problem will not impact the afternoon counterflow lane.

It’s working to correct the issue in time for the Friday morning commute but says motorists who use the tunnel should allow additional time or plan an alternative route.

The problem has been traced to safety upgrades being made to the lane control system. When complete, the upgrade will provide more visible LED lane control markers.