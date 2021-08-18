Massey Tunnel replacement: Announcement coming from B.C.'s transportation ministry

B.C.'s transportation ministry will give an update Wednesday on plans to replace the George Massey Tunnel.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming will give the update on the long-awaited replacement in the morning.

An estimated 80,000 trips are made through the four-lane tunnel every day. That number is expected to reach 100,000 in 25 years.

Last December, the B.C. government said it had received a business case outlining two options to replace the 61-year-old crossing. At the time, the government said it would decide whether to build an eight-lane bridge or an eight-lane tunnel.

The BC Liberals announced during its 2013 election campaign that it would replace the aging tunnel, but the NDP cancelled the former government's 10-lane bridge proposal shortly after taking office in 2017.

Over the past several months, the province has been working with the federal government to decide who would pay for the project. On Tuesday, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said in statement that if elected, the federal government would move to get shovels in the ground "immediately."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from The Canadian Press