Massive 600-year-old oak tree falls on Arkansas house


A huge 600-year-old oak tree fell on a Conway, Ark., home Thursday morning after heavy rains poured on the area overnight.

Aerial footage shows the damage the massive tree created when it toppled over and ripped through the roof.

One person was rescued from the house with no injuries, city officials said. The resident was reportedly sitting on the side of her bed when the tree fell.

