Massive blaze in Winnipeg industrial building investigated as arson
Winnipeg police are investigating a massive blaze that destroyed an industrial building in Point Douglas as arson.
The flames spewing from the industrial building on Sutherland and Maple Street North sent thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky Tuesday morning. The fire prompted people living and working nearby to shelter in place, and had crews on scene throughout the day battling to extinguish it.
All that's left of the industrial building on Sutherland and Maple Street North are piles of rubble and a burned-out metal shell.
On Friday, Winnipeg police confirmed its major crimes unit is investigating this fire as an arson incident.
"This is an ongoing investigation and additional information is not available at this time," Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the Winnipeg police, told CTV News in an email.
Several businesses were housed in the building, including a vacant metal fabricating plant that was used for storing items like tires and chemicals.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said earlier this week that he is hopeful the cleanup from the fire will be quick, but noted there is no timeline for demolition at this point.
